Fitch reduces its global economic growth forecast for 2021 to 5.7%.

The growth forecast for 2022 has also been reduced from 4.4 percent to 4.2 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Fitch Ratings cut its 2021 global GDP forecast by 0.3 percentage points.

The rating agency expects the global economy to grow by 5.7 percent this year, down from its previous forecast of 6% in September’s Global Economic Outlook.

In addition, the agency reduced its global growth forecast for 2022 from 4.4 percent to 4.2 percent.

The downward revisions were attributed to rising inflation by Fitch in a statement released Tuesday.

“The sharp increase in global consumer goods prices since March is primarily due to a massive surge in goods demand, fueled by stimulus measures, particularly in the United States,” the report said.

“The global inflation shock’s size and duration surprised most forecasters and central banks, pushing the start of global monetary policy normalization forward.”

Prices are expected to stabilize in 2022, according to the agency, as rising investment boosts the supply of goods.

The risk of inflationary pressures, on the other hand, is making central banks nervous.

“Inflation has become a public concern – now exacerbated by energy price shocks – and inflation expectations have risen,” the report said.