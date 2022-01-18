Foam insulation approved under the government’s green home program has rendered 250,000 homes uninhabitable.

250,000 homes are rendered worthless because of foam insulation approved under the government’s green home program.

According to the Residential Property Surveyors Association, spray foam insulation in the loft could be found in up to 250,000 homes.

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners with spray foam in their lofts may find their homes are worthless unless they spend thousands of dollars to have it removed.

Spray foam insulation has been around for about 30 years, but it has grown in popularity in the last ten years.

According to the Residential Property Surveyors Association (RPSA), up to 250,000 homes could have spray foam insulation in the loft.

It advised its members to take a “highly cautious approach, recommending the removal of the spray foam in almost every case,” according to the statement.

The government’s Green Homes Grant, which was given to homeowners in England to help pay for certain energy-efficient home improvements, included the problem insulation.

The grant, which was closed to new applications on March 31, 2021, allowed homeowners to claim at least two-thirds of the cost of certain energy-saving renovations.

The maximum amount that could be borrowed was £10,000

Andy Wilson, an equity release specialist, said he first noticed the problem two years ago when clients came to him after a surveyor’s valuation told them they couldn’t sell or remortgage their home.

Foam insulation had been installed in their roof, which was the source of the problem.

“One client who came to me was devastated because the surveyor had shown them a form on which the surveyor had put the property’s value at £0,” he explained.

“It was because they had foam insulation installed in their roof,” they were told.

Mr Wilson clarified that loft foam insulation is not the same as cavity wall insulation.

Polyurethane foam (SPF) is the type of foam insulation used in lofts.

“It’s also called spray foam, or spray polyurethane foam (SPF), and it’s an alternative to traditional building insulation like fiberglass, wool, or mineral fiber rolls,” he said.

It can be used to insulate your roof, loft, walls, and floor, but it’s the roof installation that’s causing UK mortgage lenders the most trouble.”

Powered sprayers are used to apply the foam, which is applied as a liquid and then expands to form a solid coating.

