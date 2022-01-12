Following the award of a £1 million contract, the Clydebank Activity Centre is getting closer.

The cycling, bike hire, and bike repair center will be a new feature of Clydebank Town Centre, and will be run by the youth organization Y Sort It.

West Dunbartonshire councillors agreed to a construction contract worth around £1 million for Clydebank’s new activity centre, bringing it one step closer to completion.

Kier Construction Ltd has been awarded a ten-month contract worth approximately £982,000.

Because a design has not yet been finalized, the cost of the building, which will be run by the youth organization Y Sort It, has not yet been determined.

The tenderising committee was given an update on the project this morning, which was developed in response to the Clydebank Charrettes’ recommendation to bring more activity into the town centre and make better use of the canal.

The centre will be designed to blend in with its surroundings, creating a new design feature in Clydebank town centre.

“Following the Clydebank charrette, which requested more activity in the Clydebank Town Centre, it is proposed to deliver a modular and “transportable building,” said council officer Derek McLean.

“Y Sort It would run this for primarily cycling activities, bike rental, and bike repair.”

Given its proximity to the canal and the presence of a kitchen for food and drink, there would be some kayaking opportunities.”

The activity center will also provide storage, laundry facilities, and changing rooms for local community groups.

“The final cost of the building is unknown at this time because the building has not yet been designed,” Mr McLean added, “but it will not exceed the £982,000 that has been proposed.”

“I’d like to emphasize that if we don’t award the contract by the end of January, we will lose Scottish Government funding, which will likely put an end to this project for the time being.”

Following the presentation, councillors agreed to give Kier Construction Ltd the contract.