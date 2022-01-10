Food prices have risen by £15 per month, and will ‘inevitably’ continue to rise.

Crisps, fresh beef, and fresh lamb are among the most expensive food items.

Experts have warned that shoppers’ supermarket bills increased by nearly £15 on average in December and will “inevitably” rise over the winter.

According to Kantar, grocery price inflation reached 3.5 percent last month as food manufacturers and retailers battled a slew of cost pressures ranging from rising raw ingredient costs like cooking oil to soaring fuel prices.

Savoury snacks, crisps, and fresh beef were among the hardest hit categories, though some goods, such as fresh bacon, bath and shower products, and spirits, saw price drops.

Fresh beef and fresh lamb prices increased by 12.2% and 9.5 percent, respectively, in the last three months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Crisp prices increased by 9.4%, while savory snack prices increased by 11.4 percent.

The last time prices soared so dramatically was in spring 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when supermarkets abandoned in-store promotions in an effort to increase product availability.

Inflation had last surpassed 3.5 percent in January of 2018.

It comes after I reported on how pressure is mounting on the government to reintroduce the £20 Universal Credit boost to help low-income people cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The temporary increase was removed just as the regulator raised the price cap on energy bills for millions of households by at least £139.

According to Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, when inflation is under 2%, shoppers are unlikely to notice significant increases in their supermarket bills because retailers lower the prices of many products.

However, “most categories are seeing some price increases” now, and he predicts that shoppers will feel the pinch even more in the coming months.

“Retailers, as operating stores, are massive logistical and purchasing operations.

Due to labor shortages in factories, agriculture, and logistics, wages have increased, and this will be reflected in pricing.

“There has also been increased friction at the border as a result of Brexit, and we all know what has happened to fuel prices as consumers,” Mr McKevitt said.

“There have been price increases.”

