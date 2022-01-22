Food stamp recipients are eligible for a variety of discounts and freebies, including free tablets and gas rewards.

Seven discounts and freebies are available to food stamp recipients, ranging from free tablets to gas rewards.

Families receiving food stamps are expected to spend 30% of their net income on food, according to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

EBT cards can also be used to get discounts on Amazon, gas, and broadband bills in addition to groceries.

Cash back programs may be available to food stamp recipients.

Here are some retailers and situations where an EBT card can get you a discount or a freebie.

Food stamp claimants can get a discounted Amazon Prime membership.

If you can prove that you receive EBT or Medicaid benefits, you may be eligible for a (dollar)5.99 per month Prince membership, which includes free two-day shipping and streaming access.

The regular price of Prime is (dollar)12.99 per month.

Several TikTok users have reported that some gas stations give EBT card users discounts on specific items, resulting in more points.

The points can then be redeemed for free gas gallons.

Check out what deals are available at your local gas station.

Every state, territory, commonwealth, and tribal lands, as well as food stamp claimants, are eligible for the Lifeline program.

Customers are connected to internet providers who help with electronic device access through the program.

Customers’ devices must be WiFi-enabled and able to connect to hotspots, according to the government.

With a discounted plan, some providers, such as Q Link Wireless, include a free tablet.

It’s also a good idea to compare prices from different providers.

For those on food stamps, some bike-share programs, such as Lime Access and Citi Bike, offer discounted memberships.

Customers must pay cash at a CVS or 7-11 store to use Lime Access, but the bike and scooter-sharing service does not require a smartphone or credit card.

Citi Bike is one of a few bike-sharing programs that offers a discount to food stamp recipients to assist low-income families with their transportation needs.

If you receive food stamps, you may be eligible for a YMCA membership at a reduced rate.

Low-income individuals and families are typically offered a discount by YMCA organizations, which can be applied to programs such as youth sports, child care, and camps.

To qualify, you’ll almost certainly need to show proof of income.

If you show your EBT card, many museums will give you a discount or free admission.

Call ahead to confirm with your local museum.

For eligible households, including food stamp claimants, the affordable connectivity program offers a monthly discount of up to (dollar)30 on internet service.

That equates to a savings of…

