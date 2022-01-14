Food stamp recipients can purchase a variety of items on Amazon, ranging from food to coffee cups.

Claimants for food stamps may be surprised to learn that they can shop on Amazon with their benefits.

Food stamps or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are used by over 42 million people in the United States.

Many people are unaware that SNAP benefits can be used at most supermarkets and grocery stores if they are loaded onto an electronic card.

However, these benefits are also valid at major online retailers such as Amazon.

By using their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards at Amazon, SNAP users can save 15% on a variety of products.

Generally, an EBT card can be used to buy almost any type of food found in a grocery store, from meat to fruits.

What you can buy on Amazon is divided into three categories:

The Department of Agriculture maintains a list of products that are not eligible for SNAP benefits.

The following is a list of these items.

Meanwhile, in November, a TikToker claimed that food stamp recipients could buy a coffee maker.

Some people in the comments said they bought it.

“I ordered it,” one user stated.

“It was ideal.”

However, when we searched Amazon’s marketplace for the same product, we didn’t see the “SNAP EBT eligible” text under the price.

We couldn’t find any other SNAP-eligible coffee machines, either.

When The Sun inquired about this matter, Amazon did not respond to our request for comment.

Fortunately, Amazon has a list of over 30,000 products available to food stamp recipients.

However, as long as the product says “SNAP EBT eligible,” you are free to purchase it.

Walmart, a major retailer, now accepts EBT payments online in 44 states.

We reveal how much food stamps each state distributes on a monthly basis on average.

This month, there are three significant changes to food stamps.

Also, learn how to get your benefits sooner.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.