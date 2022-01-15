Food stamps worth (dollar)157 will be distributed in the coming weeks to millions of Americans in six states.

This month, millions of Americans in six states will receive up to (dollar)157 worth of food stamps.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being sent to eligible residents in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, and Washington, and each state’s guidelines are different.

Benefits will be distributed in California during the first ten days of each month, based on the client’s case number’s last digit.

Residents in Connecticut are currently receiving benefits, which will be delivered over the course of 22 days this month.

In Illinois, benefits are distributed by the first letter of the recipients’ last names in the first ten days of each month.

Benefits are available in Maine from the 10th to the 14th of each month, and they are distributed based on the claimant’s birthday’s last digit.

In Minnesota, food stamps can be applied for from the fourth to the thirteenth day of the month, depending on the last digit of the client’s case number.

Each month, between the first and the twentieth, Washington residents can apply for benefits.

The recipients will receive a pre-loaded card with a value of up to (dollar)157 that they can use to purchase groceries.

The plan ensures that families have enough food to eat each month.

People with gross incomes of less than 130 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for the program.

The line currently starts at (dollar)16,752 for a single-person household and increases depending on the size of the family.

The threshold is (dollar)34,452 for a four-person household.

Starting today, approximately 1.2 million Michigan residents will receive a food stamp boost of at least (dollar)95.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pledged to continue providing assistance to residents affected by the Covid pandemic.

“My administration will continue to work with our federal partners to do everything we can to ensure that Michigan families have enough to eat,” she said.

From today until the 24th, food stamps or SNAP benefits will be added to Bridge Cards, and the boost will appear separately on accounts.

There is no need to reapply for benefits if you live in Michigan.

State recipients can check their balance at Michigan.govMIBridges or by calling 888-674-8914.

Claimants’ compensation is determined by the size of their family and the state in which they reside.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, eligible New Yorkers can get an extra (dollar)1,440 in SNAP benefits, or an extra (dollar)120 per month.

In the meantime, residents of Oregon will…

