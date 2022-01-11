Food stamps worth up to (dollar)157 are being rolled out in six states in the next few days – there are three ways to get SNAP benefits.

Food stamps will be distributed to eligible residents of California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, and Washington.

Benefits are available in California during the first ten days of each month, based on the client’s case number’s last digit.

Connecticut benefits are available for over 22 days, starting on the second of every month and based on the client’s last name’s first letter.

Benefits are available in Illinois between the first and tenth of each month, based on the first letter of the client’s last name.

Benefits are available to Maine residents from the 10th to the 14th of every month, based on the recipient’s birthday’s last digit.

Benefits are available in Minnesota from the fourth to the thirteenth day of the month, based on the client’s case number’s last digit.

Finally, benefits are available in Washington from the first to the twentieth of each month.

Low-income families must apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] benefits in order to receive assistance.

According to the Department of Agriculture, 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits.

The federal program ensures that low-income families can still eat nutritious and healthy food.

Families are given a pre-loaded card that allows them to purchase items such as fruit, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, bread, and cereals.

The benefit is delivered on a monthly basis via electronic debit cards that can be used to purchase groceries at over 238,000 locations across the country.

Each state is in charge of determining who is eligible for the program.

People with gross incomes up to 130 percent of the federal poverty level are generally eligible.

For a single-person household, the cost starts at (dollar)12,880 and rises depending on the size of the family.

For a four-person household, the poverty line is (dollar)26,500.

On the US Department of Health website, you can find poverty guidelines.

States can also impose additional requirements, such as the amount of money in your bank account.

In Michigan, for example, you must have a bank balance of less than (dollar)2,001 (savings and checking combined).

You can have a bank balance of (dollar)3,251 if you live with someone who is 60 or older or has a disability.

Benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have recently received a permanent boost.

On October 1, food stamps increased by (dollar)36 per person per month, bringing the total to (dollar)157 per month.

