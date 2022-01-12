For £5,500 a month, you can live in Glasgow’s most expensive rental flat.

For £5,500 a month, you can stay in Glasgow’s most expensive rental flat.

The space is undeniably beautiful and fully furnished, but it does not include utilities.

Despite the hefty price tag, the Rose Street flat’s appeal is undeniable.

We reported at the end of last year on the ‘crazy’ rental market in Glasgow, with prices soaring all over the city.

Rental prices in Scotland had increased by a massive 11% in the 12 months following the start of the pandemic in March 2020, far exceeding the UK average of 6%.

Property agents in Glasgow claimed they were receiving 250 inquiries per day for recently advertised homes.

With prices still high at the start of 2022, we decided to look on RightMove to see what the most expensive rental property currently available is.

Our search led us to Garnethhill, where we found a five-bedroom house for rent for £5,500 per month, or £66,000 per year.

As we take a look inside Glasgow’s most expensive rental property right now.

Despite the high price tag, this Rose Street flat, which is being marketed by OpenRent, London, has a lot of appeal.

The space has been recently renovated and includes an outdoor terrace at the front of the property.

One bedroom, living room, kitchen, dining room, and bathroom are located on the upper level, while four additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a utility room are located on the lower level.

The apartment is furnished, but it does not include utilities.

Meanwhile, the agents say the flat is available for student living, but caution that because it lacks an HMO license, it is unsuitable for five unrelated tenants.

