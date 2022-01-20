For (dollar)4.7 million, you can own your own TOWN, complete with a shooting range and an outdoor stage.

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own town, Colorado now offers you the opportunity to do so – as long as you have (dollar)4.7 million.

The town of Sagauche is comprised of 320 acres, 22 bedrooms, and 24 bathrooms.

The Ponderosa Lodge, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, is one of them.

The property includes a five-stall stable and a large barn with 13 stalls, as well as an indoor water feature in the living room.

When you’re not at home, you can go mini golfing, shoot some targets at the shooting range, or listen to live music on the outdoor stage.

The town, which is on Zillow, also has a saloon, restaurant, general store, and chapel.

It also includes two historic Hoaglund Stagecoach cabins.

The operational hotel and dance hall, bunk house, and RV hookups, according to the property ad, make it a “perfect opportunity” for boutique retreats, a wedding venue, or a music festival.

You can also disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in nearby BLM and National Forest land if you prefer privacy.

The house has been on Zillow for 95 days, but Zillow Gone Wild shared it yesterday.

“Why buy a boring old house when you can own your own 22 bedroom, 320 acre western town in Sagauche, CO?” the account wrote.

“320 acres, 28,715 total sq ft, a functional hotel and RV hookups, and it’s only (dollar)4.7 million in COLORADO?” one commenter asked.

“This picture has a flaw.

Is it, like the subdivision in Poltergeist, built on sacred burial grounds??”

“It’s extremely rural (100 miles to the nearest interstate, another hour to an actual city), extremely dry (andgt;8 inches of annual precipitation), extremely cold (-40F quite common) – oh, and the wind blows non-stop from about February until the snow melts off Mt.

Blanca – If you’re lucky, June.”

“I’d actually love to buy something like that and just move in with a bunch of friends,” a third wrote.

Unfortunately, the (dollar)4.7 million price tag will be out of reach for the average American, as a substantial down payment is usually required.

In other real estate news, last year a Game of Thrones-themed home sold for (dollar)2.3 million.

In October, a house featured in the late 1990s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch went on the market for nearly (dollar)2 million.

We explain why real estate prices are so high.