For first-time buyers and those remortgaging, tougher mortgage assessments are unwelcome.

Mortgage holders across the UK may find it difficult to refinance in the coming months, according to research from i, which suggests that up to one in four homeowners could be affected by a combination of rising costs and tightening lending criteria.

Homeowners are being warned that remortgaging may become more difficult in the coming months as lenders raise interest rates and impose stricter income tests to combat the threat of rising inflation.

HSBC and Halifax both confirmed this week that their affordability criteria are being reviewed, while Moneyfacts data shows that mortgage rates are slowly rising from a very low base.

The average two-year fixed rate was 2.4 percent this month, up from 2.37 percent in December 2021 but still below the average of 2.5 percent in January 2021.

It signals a shift in mortgage availability, which exploded after the Bank of England cut its base rate to 0.1 percent and the government introduced a stamp duty holiday to boost demand.

Mortgage lenders are now concerned that rising energy and fuel costs, as well as rampant inflation, will have an impact on household finances, making it more difficult for some borrowers to repay their mortgages.

“Families are seeing a significant increase in their energy bills, as well as an increase in their overall cost of living.”

This, combined with the recent rise in interest rates to 0.25 percent, is prompting many lenders to be more cautious when reviewing applications, according to Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at online mortgage broker Trussle.

“In such an uncertain market and in light of the ongoing pandemic, it is critical for not only lenders, but also consumers, to exercise caution and explore all available options with an independent adviser before making significant financial changes.”

Despite the fact that Halifax and HSBC are just two of many lenders, their tightening of rules could affect millions of Britons.

According to data from trade body UK Finance, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, account for one in every four mortgages in the UK, with the most recent figures indicating that the two lenders held a 27 percent market share in 2020.

