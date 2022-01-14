For millions of people in 2022, the automatic (dollar)2,000 child tax credit is still ‘there’ – here’s how a January (dollar)300 check looks.

For millions of people in 2022, the automatic (dollar)2,000 child tax credit is still ‘there’ – here’s the status on a January (dollar)300 check.

A top Democratic senator claims that automatic child tax credit payments of up to $2,000 are still available to millions of low-income Americans.

Last year, President Biden temporarily increased the child tax credit program from $2,000 to $3,600.

A total of 35 million families received six monthly checks worth up to (dollar)300 per child.

On December 15, the final payment round was deposited.

However, Biden’s (dollar)2 trillion Build Back Better legislation has stalled in Congress after Senator Joe Manchin revealed he could not support it.

Families can still receive tax credits worth up to $2,000, according to Politico.

“People believe it’s all gone away – that hasn’t happened,” Manchin told reporters.

The child tax credit remains in effect.”

This month, however, families will not receive a check worth (dollar)300.

According to officials, the Biden administration has not abandoned the Build Back Better plan.

It’s possible that the bill will be broken down into smaller pieces and passed one at a time.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said officials are working to assist families.

She pushed the idea of sending a double payment to cash-strapped Americans in February.

“If we get it done in January,” Psaki said, “we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about the possibility of doing double payments in February.”

The majority of eligible families with children under the age of six received (dollar)300 per child per month.

Those with children aged six to seventeen received a (dollar)250 bonus per child.

When parents file their tax returns, they will be able to claim up to (dollar)1,800 per child if they received advance payments.

Parents who choose not to take advantage of the monthly tax credits could receive up to (dollar)3,600 per child.

Meanwhile, Americans have been advised not to discard an IRS letter that officials claim will assist them in receiving their full child tax credit.

Up until the end of the month, letters will be mailed out.

This letter, as well as any previous letters about child tax credits, should be kept with your tax records.

“These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their federal tax return for the year 2021,” IRS officials said in a statement.

Families can also get information from the CTC update portal via IRSgov.

