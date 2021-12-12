For the 2021 tax year, there are four significant changes, including cash boosts and reintroduced penalties.

As the Covid pandemic continues, more tax changes are being implemented.

It’s critical to start planning for your 2021 taxes while keeping an eye on the Covid-related changes that may affect you.

Individual taxpayers will have more to consider this year as they prepare to file their 2021 tax returns.

If you earn less than a certain amount, you may be eligible for a higher child tax credit, more charitable deductions, and other benefits.

However, if you made more money than you expected, you may have to repay some of these funds.

We’ve outlined four changes that could affect your tax return in 2021.

In 2021, the child tax credit was increased to (dollar)3,000 for families with children aged 17 and under, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

Those with children under the age of six received a bonus of (dollar)600.

Individual taxpayers needed an income of less than (dollar)75,000 to qualify for the full amount, while married couples filing jointly needed an income of less than (dollar)150,000.

However, because child tax credits were distributed as advance monthly payments this year, it’s time to calculate your 2021 income to see if you still qualify for the payments.

It’s best to file your tax return as soon as possible so that, if your income exceeds the threshold, your return reflects this and you can repay any money owed.

Congress acted in March 2021 to increase health insurance premium subsidies in order to make coverage more affordable.

Premiums have been capped at 8.5 percent of household income for the time being.

If your earnings for this tax year exceed the thresholds, you may be required to repay.

You should estimate your income for 2021, just as you would for the child tax credit, and set aside funds if you expect to owe.

You may be eligible for a tax break if you donated or made charitable contributions in 2021.

Even if you don’t itemize deductions on your tax return, this benefit is available to you.

According to the IRS, individuals can claim up to (dollar)300 and married couples can claim up to (dollar)600.

This is a 2020 extension of the CARES Act.

RMDs are amounts of money that must be taken out of retirement accounts by a certain age.

This was waived in 2020 but will be reinstated in 2021.

That means you have until December 31 to get your money.

You could face penalties of up to 50% of the amount you were supposed to withdraw if you don’t follow the rules.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a comprehensive list of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.