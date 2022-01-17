For the 2022 tax season, the IRS Free File system has opened; here are three things to keep in mind.

THE TAX YEAR 2022 IS ON THE VERGE OF BEGINNING.

But there’s no need to be concerned because there’s a tool that can make filing this year quick and easy.

The IRS Free File Program is a collaboration between the IRS and tax preparation and filing software companies that offer their brand-name tax preparation and filing software for free.

We’ve outlined everything you need to know about the IRS Free File program, which began on January 14th.

Each IRS Free File provider establishes its own product eligibility criteria based on age, income, and residency state.

If you make less than (dollar)73,000, they will find at least one, if not more, product that meets your needs.

Some companies also provide free state tax return preparation.

If you make more than (dollar)73,000 per year, you can use Free File Fillable forms, which are available to everyone regardless of income.

However, keep in mind that these should only be used by people who are confident in their ability to prepare their own tax returns.

The first step in using this filing tool is to go to IRSgovfreefile.

Then, to find the right product, use the “choose an IRS Free File offer” tool.

Simply choose the product that best meets your needs and follow the link to the provider’s website to start your tax return.

Although the filing season does not begin until January 24, IRS Free File providers will accept completed tax returns and hold them until that date, when they can be electronically filed.

It is critical that you file your personal tax return by April 18, 2022.

On April 15, 2022, tax returns are usually due; however, April 15 is also Emancipation Day.

Many businesses and government offices in Washington DC close to commemorate Emancipation Day.

As a result, the deadline to file individual tax returns and pay taxes is April 18, 2022.

If you want to claim the child tax credit (CTC), the 2021 recovery rebate credit, or the earned income tax credit (EITC), the IRS recommends that you use this tool.

The following service providers are participating in IRS Free File in 2022:

