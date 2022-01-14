For the first time in history, China’s foreign trade exceeds (dollar)6 trillion dollars in 2021.

For the first time in history, China’s foreign trade exceeds (dollar)6 trillion in 2021.

Foreign trade between the country and the United States has increased by 20.2 percent.

ANKARA (Turkey)

China’s foreign trade exceeded (dollar)6 trillion for the first time in history in 2021, according to official data released on Friday by China’s state-owned news agency Xinhua.

According to the General Administration of Customs (GAC), total goods trade reached (dollar)6.05 trillion last year, up (dollar)1.4 trillion from the previous year.

China’s foreign trade with its top three trading partners – the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the European Union (EU), and the United States (US) – increased by 19.7%, 19.1%, and 20.2 percent, respectively.

The country’s trade with Japan increased by 9.4%, while trade with South Korea increased by 18.4%, according to the report.

According to Xinhua, GAC spokesperson Li Kuiwen said, “China has been at the forefront of global economic development and pandemic response, and has maintained rapid growth in foreign trade, which registered a record high in volume and steady progress in quality.”