For the first time in Turkiye’s history, Turkiye’s share of global trade exceeds 1%: President

For the first time, Turkiye’s share of global trade exceeds 1%: President

Turkiye, according to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aims to surpass pre-pandemic tourism figures in the coming years.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Last year, Turkiye’s share of global trade surpassed 1% for the first time, according to the country’s president, who cited recently released export figures for 2021.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara that while global goods trade fell 10% in 2021, Turkiye increased its exports by 33%.

Turkiye’s annual exports have increased by six times since 2002, when they were (dollar)36 billion, he said, citing figures released on Monday showing the country’s exports reached (dollar)225.37 billion last year.

He also stated that Turkiye’s foreign trade volume is expected to reach nearly (dollar)500 billion in 2021, compared to (dollar)88 billion in 2002.

The foreign trade deficit fell to (dollar)46 billion last year, while the export-import coverage ratio increased to 83 percent, up from 51 percent in the early 2000s.

In terms of tourism, Turkiye welcomed 29 million foreign visitors in 2021 and earned (dollar)24 billion, an increase of 83% and 100%, respectively, over 2020.

Erdogan stated that the country’s new tourism goal is to surpass the pre-pandemic level.

According to the president, his government provided a subsidy of 80 billion liras ((dollar)9.5 billion) for natural gas, 20 billion liras ((dollar)2.4 billion) for electricity, and 65 billion liras ((dollar)7.7 billion) for automobile fuel in order to alleviate the burden of high gas and electricity bills on citizens.

“During the pandemic, oil prices nearly doubled, coal prices increased three to five times, natural gas prices increased six to ten times, metal and mineral prices increased 50%, and agricultural products prices increased 25%,” he said.

“Many countries had to increase their electricity tariffs by an average of three times due to the excessive rise in energy prices, while we followed a path to protect our citizens.”

“We support businesses with 100,000 liras ((dollar)7,659) if they keep the same number of employees as in the previous 12 months and promise to hire our vocational high school or university graduates for at least 12 months,” Erdogan said.

He said that citizens have so far deposited 78 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)5.97 billion) into the country’s foreign currency-protected Turkish lira deposit accounts.

