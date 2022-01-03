For the first time, Turkiye’s share of global trade exceeds 1%: President

Erdogan claims that Turkiye aims to surpass pre-pandemic tourism numbers in the coming years.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Last year, Turkiye’s share of global trade surpassed 1% for the first time, according to the country’s president, who cited recently released export figures for 2021.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara that while global goods trade fell 10% in 2021, Turkiye managed to increase exports by 33%.

Turkiye’s annual exports have increased sixfold since 2002, when they were (dollar)36 billion, he said, noting that the country’s exports reached (dollar)225.37 billion last year, according to Monday’s figures.

Turkiye’s foreign trade volume is expected to reach nearly (dollar)500 billion in 2021, up from (dollar)88 billion in 2002, according to him.

The foreign trade deficit fell to (dollar)46 billion last year, and the export-import coverage ratio increased to 83 percent, up from 51 percent in the early 2000s.

In terms of tourism, Turkiye welcomed 29 million foreign visitors in 2021 and earned (dollar)24 billion, an increase of 83% and 100%, respectively, over 2020.

Erdogan stated that the country’s new tourism goal is to exceed pre-pandemic levels.