For the month of February, OPEC(plus) maintains its current production policy.

For February, OPEC(plus) maintains its current production policy.

The next OPEC and non-OPEC members meeting is scheduled for February.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Tuesday, the world’s top oil producers agreed to extend the current plan to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) until February.

The 24th Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC(plus), was held via videoconference.

Due to the sharp drop in demand following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OPEC(plus) group reduced daily crude oil production by approximately 10 million barrels in April 2020.

In April, the group began to ease these cuts as global economies and oil demand began to improve.

Major producing countries agreed in July to increase output by 400,000 bpd incrementally from August to December, and to extend the production cut agreement from April to December 2022.

OPEC and non-OPEC members will meet again in February.

Brent oil has surpassed $80 per barrel.

By the time the meeting ended, Brent had surpassed the (dollar)80 per barrel mark.

At 1451 GMT, it had risen 1.86 percent to (dollar)80.45 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 1.72 percent to (dollar)77.39 per barrel.