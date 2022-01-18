For the seventh consecutive month, unemployment in the OECD area falls.

Unemployment in the OECD area has decreased for the seventh month in a row.

In November, the rate drops to 5.5 percent, down from 5.7 percent in October.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The unemployment rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) region fell for the seventh month in a row in November 2021, to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent in October, according to the organization.

However, it was still 0.2 percentage points higher than it was before the pandemic.

Unemployment in the OECD area continued to decline, dropping 1.1 million to 36.9 million, but still 1.5 million higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Women’s unemployment fell to 5.8%, down from 5.9% in October, and men’s unemployment fell to 5.3 percent, down from 5.5 percent.

It fell slightly to 11.8 percent for younger people (ages 15-24) from 11.9 percent in October.

In November, the unemployment rate in Australia (to 4.6percent, down from 5.2percent in October), Canada (to 6.0percent, down from 6.7percent), and the United States (to 4.2percent, up from 4.6percent) all fell 0.4 percentage points or more, while it rose slightly in Japan (to 2.8percent, up from 2.7percent).

“The drop in the OECD area unemployment rate since April 2020 should be interpreted with caution, as it largely reflects the return of temporary laid-off workers in the US and Canada, where they are recorded as unemployed, whereas they are recorded as employed in most other countries, including European member states,” the statement continued.