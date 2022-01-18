For the sixth month in a row, the European commercial vehicle market has shrunk.

The European commercial vehicle market has shrunk for the sixth month in a row.

Despite a record-low base of comparison in 2020, new car sales in the EU fell by 2.4 percent to 9.7 million units in 2021.

According to a sectoral group released Tuesday, the EU commercial vehicle market shrank for the sixth month in a row in December.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), new passenger car registrations in the 27-member bloc totaled 795,295 units in December, down 22.8 percent from the same month the previous year.

The four major markets in the region, including Italy (27.5%), Germany (26.7%), Spain (18.7%), and France (15.1%), all saw double-digit drops.

The only EU car markets that expanded last month were Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia, and Slovenia.

“The semiconductor shortage impacted car production throughout the year, but particularly in the second half of 2021, resulting in this drop.”

Indeed, total EU car registrations fell 3.3 million units short of pre-crisis levels last year, according to the report.

Only Germany (10.1%) saw a decline in 2021 when looking at the four major EU markets over the full year.

Italy, on the other hand, saw the largest increase (5.5%), followed by Spain (1.0%) and France (0.5%), all of which saw modest growth.