For Turkish Airlines domestic flights, PCR tests are no longer required.

According to the general manager of the national flag carrier, submitting the HES Code will suffice.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Passengers on Turkish Airlines’ domestic flights no longer need to submit negative PCR test results, the company announced on Saturday.

The condition has been lifted “in accordance with the decision of competent authorities,” according to Bilal Eksi, the national flag carrier’s general manager.

“Simply submitting the HES Code,” he continued, referring to Turkiye’s coronavirus contact tracing system.

Unvaccinated people and those who are not fully vaccinated will no longer be required to present PCR test results in order to access transportation, public events, workplaces, and schools, according to a new notification from Turkiye’s Interior Ministry.