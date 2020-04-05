Ford ford prices today in Egypt after discount .. pictures

Testify cars prices In Egypt, many of the changes that affected the purchase process down, the latest of which was the spread of a number of infections with Virus Sk A curfew was imposed by the Egyptian government as part of precautionary measures to counteract the spread The virus , So everyone searches almost daily for cars prices Especially after Retreat Prices for Citroen, Peugeot, and Nissan.

In this report, we review Ford prices Today in Egypt after the last cut.

cars prices

Ford Fiesta From 229.900 to 369.900 thousand pounds for the highest category Reducing 15 thousand pounds .

ford fiesta

Ford EcoSport It starts from 269.900 to 359.900 thousand pounds for the highest category.

ford ecosport

Ford Kuga It starts from 459.900 to 609.900 thousand pounds for the highest category.

ford kuga

Ford Fusion It starts from 424.900 to 549.900 thousand pounds for the highest category.

ford fusion