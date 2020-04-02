Foreign exchange: Euro rebounds somewhat in US trade 04/01/20

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The euro recovered somewhat in the US market on Wednesday. After trading above $ 1.10 in Asian trade, the single currency reached its daily low of $ 1.0903. Most recently, the price was $ 1.0934. The European Central Bank (ECB) had previously set the reference rate at $ 1.0936 (Tuesday 1.0956). The dollar thus cost 0.9144 (0.9127) euros.

In contrast to the euro, the exchange rate of the US dollar increased across the board in the currency markets. Market participants justified this with the high need of investors for security and liquidity. The dollar offers both because of the size of the US financial market. The mid-week market sentiment remained negatively affected by the Corona crisis – with a worrying trend in the number of infections in the USA. As a result, many investors headed for safe-haven ports, which benefited the dollar.

The tension in the financial markets is still high due to the corona pandemic. Economic data show the massive economic damage caused by the virus and the government’s stringent countermeasures. Sentiment indicators clouded around the world. In the United States, the ISM industrial purchasing manager index fell below the growth threshold. In addition, the private sector cut back jobs there for the first time in around two and a half years./bgf/jsl/tih/he