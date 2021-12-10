Forget batteries; hydrogen is the new clean fuel in town, and it may be able to keep the UK warm.

Forget batteries; hydrogen is the new clean fuel in town, and it has the potential to keep the UK’s heating running.

Britain is at the forefront of the push to adopt this “clean” energy.

Tom Stevens examines the company’s early investment credentials.

The traditional health warning on any stock market-based transaction states that the value of your investments can go up and down.

Nothing could be more true in the nascent world of hydrogen as a clean fuel.

The most abundant element on the planet, hydrogen, is a flammable and volatile gas that produces only water vapour as a byproduct when combusted.

It has been used commercially for decades, for example, as rocket fuel or to use its lighter-than-air properties to keep airships aloft.

Will your money soar like the Hindenburg if you invest in this burgeoning and fast-moving industry? A number of investment vehicles have been created in the last 12 to 18 months to allow the bold investor easy access to this player in the clean fuel market – the “Hydrogen Game,” as its proponents refer to it.

Although nitrogen, which can be produced under certain hydrogen fuel conditions, is currently not the greenest of fuels, the UK is a leading innovator in the move toward hydrogen-powered vehicles.

There are critics of the industry, including Elon Musk, and there are several types of gas, each with a different environmental impact.

Grey or blue hydrogen is created by electrolyzing fossil fuel gases to release hydrogen while capturing the carbon released.

Green hydrogen is made from water and renewable energy, but it is currently considered to be both costly and inefficient to produce.

Hydrogen overcomes some of the drawbacks of using wind, solar, and hydropower.

The battleground is FCEVs (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles), which produce electricity by combining hydrogen stored in a tank with oxygen from the air.

The benefit here is that hydrogen-powered cars don’t need to be plugged in; assuming, of course, that you can find a hydrogen-fueled pump at your local gas station.

Range anxiety remains a barrier in the transition to electric vehicles for those living in more rural areas.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dubbed them “Fool Cells” and said the technology was “mind-bogglingly stupid.”

But, as the world’s leading maker of high-end electric vehicles, you might argue that he wouldn’t say that.

