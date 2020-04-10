Former Bakkt CEO to Sell All Holdings After Insider Trading Accusations

Following major accusations of insider stock trading during the coronavirus-induced market crash, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the former CEO of Bakkt, is liquidating her holdings with her husband.
In an April 8 tweet, Loeffler said that she and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of ICE (NYSE:ICE), which is the company that owns Bitcoin (BTC) options contracts regulator Bakkt, are liquidating their holdings in managed accounts to focus on tackling the coronavirus situation.
