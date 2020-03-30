Former NASDAQ Lawyer Warns TON Against Going Rogue

Former NASDAQ vice president and assistant general counsel warned the TON Community against launching Telegram’s blockchain network until the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has its say.

Manny Alicandro, a New York City lawyer with vast experience in traditional finance as well as in cases involving crypto assets, shared his concerns about the drastic plan put forward by the TON Community with Cointelegraph. He noted that in the foreseeable future, all issuers have to respect the Howey test. This may only change:

