Former Tesco CEO Dave Lewis has been named as the new Consumer Healthcare company’s non-executive chair designate by GSK.

Former Tesco CEO Dave Lewis has been named non-executive chair designate of a new Consumer Healthcare company that will be formed from a proposed demerger from GlaxoSmithKline in 2022.

Lewis’ appointment would begin on January 1st, according to the statement.

In June, GSK announced a plan to separate its Consumer Healthcare business by demerging at least 80% of its holding to shareholders in mid-2022, subject to shareholder approval.

The division brings in over 10 billion pounds ((dollar)13.2 billion) in annual revenue.

Tesco was on the verge of bankruptcy shortly after Lewis joined in 2014, when an accounting scandal cost the company millions of pounds in profits and billions in stock value.

He stepped down in October 2020, declaring Tesco’s turnaround complete and reaffirming its position as the clear market leader among British supermarkets.

Earlier this year, he was ennobled.

Lewis came to Tesco from Unilever, where he was known as “Drastic Dave” for turning around businesses through cost cutting and innovative marketing.

He’s also a director of PepsiCo and a member of the Sky board of directors.

Lewis has been the UK Government’s supply chain adviser since October, tasked with resolving supply issues that have harmed the British economy.

Brian McNamara was named as the new Consumer Healthcare company’s CEO designate by GSK in July.

