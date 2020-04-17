Fortnite Midas’ Mission Full List of Challenges; Where to Find Golden Llama and XP Coins?

An additional set of challenges has gotten here in Fortnite. For Chapter 2, Season 2, Week 9, gamers will have to do some tasks for Midas, the final of 5 Agents in the GHOST versus SHADOW story.

At first, the last two weeks would certainly have been the previous weeks of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, which Midas and also his difficulties would certainly be the last ones for this season. However given that Epic Games revealed the delay of the next period, it feels like players will certainly see more of these agents for the following couple of weeks.

Impressive Games stated they have surprises up their sleeves, so followers may additionally see a modification of narrative quickly.

Just like the mythological number, Midas is actually the golden boy, and also his jobs have a gold theme going on– from gaining Gold Medals to locating golden llamas, as well as like previous jobs, completing every one will certainly gain Fortniteplayers 40,000 XP.

Here’s the full checklist of difficulties for Midas’ Mission for this week, thanks to GamesRadar:

As with previous weeks, most of the tasks for today are pretty straightforward and also can be completed by continuously playing Fortnitesuits.

XP Coins

Among the jobs is to find 5 XP coins, which must be throughout the Fortnitemap and have actually proceeded to increase in number as the weeks have actually gone by. Forbes noted that the ones you have currently do not count.

Unless you’ve been searching them down fervently for the last few weeks, you can easily finish this task.

Over a month back, SquatingDog published a map of the offered XP coins. Since the map is currently a month old, it’s likely that even more have generated throughout the island, especially with this week’s obstacle.

For this job, it matters not what shade of XP coin you obtain, as long as you accumulate 5 in total amount.

Another

obstacle for today includes locating the golden llama, which should be simple because there’s an idea. Nevertheless, the location is unmarked in the Fortnite map, so it can still be confusing for lots of gamers.

For those who require assistance, the golden llama lies at G3 of the map or eastern of Frenzy Farm, according to Eurogamer, right in the center of the triangle developed by the 3 sites in the idea.

Close to the bridge is a little structure. Head inside to discover the head of a gold llama.

Below is the location on the map: