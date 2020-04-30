Fortnite ‘No Right to Bear Arms’ Secret Challenge: How to Disarm the Bears and the Gnomes

The Fortnite secret challenges featuring the Teddy Bears and the Garden Gnomes are not yet over. However, it might be soon seeing as the two opposing parties are finally facing each other in an all-out battle–unless you intervene.

In this week’s secret challenge, Fortnite players need to visit the warring groups and disarm both armies to get yourself 15,000 XP.

According to Twinfinite, you first need to go east of Weeping Woods, just a little bit outside of the woods to trigger the event.

There, you will see the Teddy Bears lined up complete with cannon and donning helmets, ready to go into battle against the Garden Gnomes, who are also lined up facing the Bears with their own cannon aimed at their enemies.

To finish the task and get the XP reward, approach the Gnomes, and a prompt for “Disarm the Gnomes” will appear.

Follow the prompt.

Then, turn to the Bears, interact with them, and then follow the prompt to disarm their canons.

The secret task should be quickly done, completing the “No Right to Bear Arms” secret challenge and earning you an extra 15,000 XP–not bad for a simple mission.

It’s not yet known whether there will be another Fortnite secret challenge featuring the Teddy Bears and the Garden Gnomes, or this is the end of their storyline, but so far, it’s been a fun little side quest for those who are done with their Battle Pass weekly challenges.

TechTimes has also made a little guide for the past secret challenges, including the “For the Bears” and the “For the Gnomes” tasks, as well as freeing the Bears from the Gnomes.

Since it’s a secret task, Fortnite does not show any signs that the missions are underway, except for the first part where hints were left at the Daily Challenges board.

This time, you’ll want to visit the Weeping Woods where the Bears’ HQ is and see if you can trigger any events.

Not doing the tasks or missing them doesn’t really change anything except that you’ll have lost the chance to gain free 15,000 XP (free since the tasks are pretty simple), then again, it’s your choice if you wish to complete them and see how the Teddy Bears and the Garden Gnomes continue.

Meanwhile, patch 12.50 for Fortnite was recently rolled out, bringing several fixes to the game and nerfing a couple of things.

There were also leaked posters that fans believe hint the upcoming Chapter 2, Season 3, which was delayed to June.

In addition, a no-combat mode known as Party Royale will be introduced this May to players, complete with a mini version of the map, where they can take part in various activities with their in-game friends without the pressure of coming out as the sole survivor.

Epic Games will test the mode this Friday, May 1, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fortnite is a battle royale game and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS and Android smartphones.

