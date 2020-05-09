Fortnite Recap of Party Royale Event With Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, And Deadmau5

If you ever missed out or want to reminisce about what happened during Fortnite’s Party Royale event with Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5, then keep on reading.

Fortnite has been sticking to the trend of hosting parties now and then with favorite artists. This time let’s talk about what happened between Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5.

The trio performed a bunch of songs that were a mixture of old school and modern songs that made the crowd dance to every rhythm. And just in case you weren’t able to be part of the event or maybe want to see more, here’s the full recap.

Before the party started, fans were able to make their way to the Party Royale lobby and positioned themselves up at the Main Stage. So when the event began, actor and Fortnite Jordan Fisher gave out a brief message to the fans and told them what to expect.

Dillion Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 were able to three entire sets, which lasted up until 10:00 P.M. EST. There was flossing, bright lights, and the fans went wild.

The full rundown of every song played during the event for your fans who might be interested in knowing the entire show.

Just after the last song finished of Deadmau5, he took off his signature mask and waved to the virtual crowd, and that was the end for the Fortnite Party Royale, for now. Right after the concert ended, fans were still able to enjoy and dance with the remixed version of Fortnite’s lobby theme, but that was it.

There was a special gift waiting for Fortnite players before leading up to the concert, which is the Neon Wings Back Bling. All players who were able to login to the game through May 11 at 10:00 A.M. EST were able to get the gift, regardless if you weren’t able to attend the concert itself.

If you’d like to see the concert again from the perspective of your favorite skin, a live replay will take place today, May 9, at 2:00 P.M. EST.

