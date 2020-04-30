Fortnite Season 2 Overtime Guide: Here’s How to Collect Metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars

Fortnite has prolonged Chapter 2, season 2 into June, and as such, players now have to deal with a mountain of Overtime challenges for bonus XP. They are called “Location Domination” and unique multi-stage demanding situations that have them racking up kills, damage, and farming materials, amongst other things, that allows you to earn each bonus.

The demanding situations are right here to help gamers max out their Season 2 Battle Passes. While most of this week’s targets are pretty straightforward, some may be confused about how they should accumulate Metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars. This guide will reveal each place required to get the task done.

Hydro 16 is right here on the Chapter 2 map, in among Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows. The checkpoint will trigger if you land on the bridge to the east as well.

But to make the most of your Metal collection, it’s fine to go in the marked water plant building. Inside are a group of metal systems that seem like this. Take all of them down early in a match, and you ought to have no problem grinding through the challenge.

Compact Cars is located here, west of Dirty Docks and east of Frenzy Farm.

It’s a large scrapyard full of cars, so you must have no problem finding metal to harvest. For the purposes of the challenge, rewards are granted at 250 Metal, 750 Metal, and 1,500 Metal. Just maintain going back to those Landmarks to stockpile what you may over the following two weeks.

Location Domination Challenges mostly stand-in for the regular Overtime Challenges usually offered near the stop of a Battle Pass. What makes these goals unique, though, is their tiered nature. To get the most XP for their efforts, players have to develop through several private grinds throughout the map. Here’s the entire list of Location Domination Challenges you will see in-game.

Eliminate players or Henchmen at Pleasant Park (5/10/100)

Helpfully, one of the Fortnite SHADOW safe houses is located under the soccer field in Pleasant Park, supplying some of the Henchmen in place to eliminate. To stimulate your progress, you may try playing Team Rumble suits and hope for the circle to shut around Pleasant Park.

To open chests locked by an ID Scanner, you either need to use one of the Fortnite phone cubicles to disguise your self as a Henchman or knock a Henchman and bring them over to the chest. Interact with the ID Scanner to open a chest at The Grotto, and tick one-off this list.

Throw Henchmen overboard at The Yacht (3/5/10)

Head to The Yacht and knock a Henchman, then pick them up and follow the throw button set off to meet them into the sea.

Destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet (3/7/15)

To defeat Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet in Fortnite, you need to go to one of these Fortnite landmarks then start smashing up the cheeky little lawn ornaments.

Damage players at The Agency (500/1,500/10,000)

This part might be tough to reach, so you may be better off gambling Team Rumble or Fortnite Spy Games modes and expect for matches that focus around The Agency to make sure a supply of warring parties to damage.

Place top 10 after touchdown at Dirty Docks (3/6/10)

Unless you are a particular gifted Fortnite player, your satisfactory wager after landing at Dirty Docks is to sneak off a cover somewhere, monitoring the movement of the storm while staying out of sight till you reach the top 10. Jumping into a Squads match (on your very own if necessary) may help with this so that you reach the top 10 squads.

