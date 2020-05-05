Fortnite World Cup 2020 Cancelled; ‘Epic Games’ Moves Other Online Tourments

Fortnite World Cup 2020 has been canceled by Epic Games and won’t be held anytime soon. However, other online competitions will still continue.

According to Essentially Sports’ latest report, the reason behind the decision is the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to spread across the world.

The current pandemic pushed not only Epic Games, but also other esports and sporting events that were canceled or postponed.

TwitchCon and E3 are among the online events which were affected by the lockdown caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Other esports tournaments such as Apex Legends Global Series, Dota 2 International, League of Legends Championship Series, and many more were also postponed without new dates given.

Fortnite World Cup 2020, one of the most awaited esports tournaments, is the latest gaming competition added to the list of canceled online game events. Although the decisions may be for the best to curb the spread of COVID-19, the constantly growing list of canceled esports events has disappointed many esports fanatics across all various gaming communities.

According to the report of Essentially Sports, Epic Games announced the sad news in a series of tweets. One of the game’s developers said that there would be no Fortnite World Cup this year because of the limitations of cross-region online competition.

Featuring different regions during the esports tournament will result in some problems such as server lags and connection issues, which can spoil a real-time online game of Fortnite.

Epic Games’ biggest worldwide gaming event is currently canceled because it cannot be held at a single physical location. The Fortnite World Cup 2020 was previously reported to happen in July 2020, but because of the sudden postponement, no specific date or location was given.

“We don’t know when a return to large, global, in-person events will be practical, but we’re hoping to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021,” an Epic Games statement said in the report.

There is still some good news provided by the developer since Epic Games. They mentioned that other Fortnite competitions will still be hosted online. Among the list of esports competition that will continue this year is Fortnite Champion Series or FNCS, regular Fortnite Cash Cups, broadcasts, and other third-party events.

