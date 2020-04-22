Although Travis Scott won’t be dropping his new song on Fortnite until Thursday, April 23, the collaboration has already begun with some tasks that players can complete to acquire some Astronomical event loot.

Fortnite x Travis Scott Guide: Where to dance at Apres Ski or The Yacht? Plus Astro Head locations

Among the challenges for the Travis Scott and Fortnite collab is to dance for 10 seconds on either The Yacht or the Apres Ski, which is an unmarked location.

For most players, choosing The Yacht would have been the better option since it’s marked on the map, and everyone can get there easily without any guide.

The problem with that is since everyone will most likely head to the location, there are more chances of getting killed on the way or in the location itself. So the Apres Ski would be a more sensible option. According to Forbes, it’s also an easier choice as players can avoid Henchmen.

As any Fortnite player would know, The Yacht is one the northeasternmost part of the island, on H2, while the Apres Ski is located on the mountains on the southern part of the map, located on E8.

Here are the locations on the map:

Regardless of your choice, simply dance/emote in the location for 10 seconds straight without dying, and the quest should be complete.

The reward for this Astronomical event mission is a trippy, weird, and somewhat creepy loading screen featuring the famous rapper and man of the hour: Travis Scott.

Finding the Giant Astro Heads

Besides dancing at the locations aforementioned locations, there is another Fortnite x Travis Scott collab mission that players can finish where they have to bounce off inflatable, giant Astro heads–or basically a bunch of Travis Scott heads scattered in several locations on the island.

There are five heads in total and fairly easy to find despite being in unmarked locations. For anyone who is visiting the stage in Sweaty Sands or might have just landed on the area, the Astro heads are in the general vicinity of this marked location.

However, it’s a mission that’s hard to do in one match, since bouncing off the heads means landing on the heads from the sky in one way or another–so it’s either players have to land from the initial get-off, or they have to find other means like a Choppa or creating a few ramps.

It’s also worth noting that Fortnite players will get a fall damage protection from bouncing off the giant inflatable heads. Anyone who finishes the challenge will get some Astronomical rewards as well.

The rapper will be debuting his new song on Fortnite this week, and the doors will be open–virtually–30 minutes ahead of the event. Players that attend the event will get some loot for their time.

Patch 12.41 is now live

Fortnite v12.41 has also been launched in preparation for the challenges and the Astronomical event, according to PCGamer. Besides that, there were also a few bug fixes rolled out with the update.

