Four personnel units from Norwegian Air file for bankruptcy

OSLO (Reuters) – Four Swedish and Danish subsidiaries of Norwegian Air have filed for bankruptcy due to the ongoing corona virus crisis that has grounded most of the company’s fleet, the budget carrier said on Monday.

The four companies are personnel units and employ 4,700 pilots and flight attendants, while around 700 pilots and 1,300 flight attendants in Norway, France and Italy were not affected by the decision, Norwegian said.

“We did everything we could to avoid this decision in the last resort, and we asked for access to government support in both Sweden and Denmark,” said Jacob Schram, CEO, in a statement.

The company continues to strive to convert debt into equity, raise money from shareholders, and at the same time qualify for government guarantees from the Norwegian government to help it weather the crisis.

“We are working around the clock to overcome this crisis and to return as a stronger Norwegian, with the aim of getting as many colleagues back in the air as possible,” said Schram.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editor of Gwladys Fouche)