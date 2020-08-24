Four things traders will say to trick you into losing money – don’t fall for it

During my 20 year career as a consumer lawyer, I’ve heard all sorts of excuses and ridiculous statements made by traders designed solely to pull the wool over the eyes of their customers.

This week I’m opening my archive to let you know the most common false statements that I hear.

If you fall victim to any of them, remember you’re within your rights to see advice from a professional, such as the Citizens Advice Bureau or get in touch with fraud body if you think you’ve been conned out of your money.

To help you protect your cash, here are the biggest misconceptions to watch out for.

When you buy goods, a contract is formed between you and the party that takes your money.

If this is a manufacturer, your recourse will be with them if something goes wrong.

However, in all other circumstances (which will account for most occasions) your contract will be with the retailer and if they try to palm you off to the manufacturer, say no.

The expiry of a warranty does not signify the end of your consumer rights. The Consumer Rights Act provides that you are entitled to a remedy if goods are faulty and this right continues for six years.

Get the latest money advice, news and help straight to your inbox – sign up at mirror.co.uk/email

When goods are delivered to you there is always a danger that you will find that something is either missing or damaged, when you take the goods out of the packaging.

Many traders have a term in their terms and conditions that such an issue should be reported within 24 or 48 hours of delivery.

This is nonsense and such a term is not binding. The Consumer Rights Act clearly says that goods much be fault free and it makes no mention of having to report such fault within a time frame.

Another common misconception. The Consumer Rights Act makes no distinction between goods purchased for full price or within a sale.

This means that in terms of the consumer laws, it makes absolutely no difference. In other words, the law applies equally to goods sold in a sale.