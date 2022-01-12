Four things you should know about the Social Security tax, as well as the form you’ll need to file your tax return

TAX season is rapidly approaching, with the IRS set to begin accepting tax returns on January 24.

All you need to know about Social Security and taxes is right here.

Yes, some people’s Social Security benefits are subject to federal income taxes.

This is most likely to happen if you have other sources of income in addition to your benefits, such as wages, self-employment earnings, interest, dividends, or other taxable income.

SSI, on the other hand, is never taxed.

Because it is based on a person’s income, not everyone pays the same amount of taxes on Social Security benefits.

You must pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits if your total income exceeds (dollar)25,000 for an individual or (dollar)32,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

The amount of your benefits that are taxed varies depending on your income level, as explained below:

If you file a federal tax return as an “individual,” your income is as follows:

If you and your spouse file a joint return, your combined income is:

To find out if your benefits are taxable, consult your benefit statement or the SSA-1099 form.

This form is usually mailed to people who receive Social Security benefits in January of each year.

It shows you how much Social Security income you received in the previous year so you know how much to report to the IRS on your tax return.

State taxes on Social Security benefits are possible, but not all states do so.

The 37 states that do not tax Social Security benefits are listed below:

If you live in one of the 13 states that aren’t included on the list, you’re probably wondering if you’ll be subjected to taxes.

Depending on your adjusted gross income, some states may tax your Social Security checks.

If a person’s AGI is (dollar)75,000 or more in Kansas, for example, they must pay taxes on their benefits.

If your state isn’t on the list above, contact your state’s revenue department to see if you may owe taxes on your Social Security payments.

