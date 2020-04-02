France likely to unwind lockdown gradually: PM

By Denis Bedoya 

PARIS (Reuters) – France is likely to unwind its nationwide coronavirus lockdown gradually rather than in one go, the prime minister told parliament on Wednesday.

The French government has ordered people to stay confined in their homes except for essential outings from March 17 until at least April 15.

“It is likely that we are not heading toward a general deconfinement in one go and for everyone,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament by videoconference. He did not indicate when the government might start to ease or lift the lockdown.

