France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 3.42%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 3.42%, while the index gained 3.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Accor SA (PA: ), which rose 9.24% or 2.27 points to trade at 26.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Vinci SA (PA: ) added 7.57% or 5.38 points to end at 76.46 and Safran SA (PA: ) was up 7.28% or 5.46 points to 80.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dassault Systemes SE (PA: ), which fell 1.08% or 1.50 points to trade at 137.45 at the close. Carrefour SA (PA: ) added 0.57% or 0.08 points to end at 13.99 and Air Liquide SA (PA: ) was up 0.79% or 0.95 points to 120.80.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Accor SA (PA: ) which rose 9.24% to 26.84, Faurecia (PA: ) which was up 9.20% to settle at 31.23 and SES (PA: ) which gained 9.20% to close at 6.53.

The worst performers were Elior Group (PA: ) which was down 3.01% to 6.45 in late trade, Verallia (PA: ) which lost 2.42% to settle at 24.15 and Akka Technologies (PA: ) which was down 1.67% to 26.50 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 444 to 144 and 76 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 2.90% to 41.49.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.61% or 27.80 to $1703.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 7.25% or 1.44 to hit $18.43 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 2.77% or 0.77 to trade at $28.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.30% to 1.0867, while EUR/GBP fell 0.03% to 0.8694.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.28% at 99.823.