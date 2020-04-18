France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 3.42%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Foods & Drugs, Gas & Water and General Financial sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 added 3.42%, while the SBF 120 index gained 3.53%.
The best performers of the session on the CAC 40 were Accor SA (PA:ACCP), which rose 9.24% or 2.27 points to trade at 26.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Vinci SA (PA:SGEF) added 7.57% or 5.38 points to end at 76.46 and Safran SA (PA:SAF) was up 7.28% or 5.46 points to 80.50 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Dassault Systemes SE (PA:DAST), which fell 1.08% or 1.50 points to trade at 137.45 at the close. Carrefour SA (PA:CARR) added 0.57% or 0.08 points to end at 13.99 and Air Liquide SA (PA:AIRP) was up 0.79% or 0.95 points to 120.80.
The top performers on the SBF 120 were Accor SA (PA:ACCP) which rose 9.24% to 26.84, Faurecia (PA:EPED) which was up 9.20% to settle at 31.23 and SES (PA:SESFd) which gained 9.20% to close at 6.53.
The worst performers were Elior Group (PA:ELIOR) which was down 3.01% to 6.45 in late trade, Verallia (PA:VRLA) which lost 2.42% to settle at 24.15 and Akka Technologies (PA:AKA) which was down 1.67% to 26.50 at the close.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 444 to 144 and 76 ended unchanged.
The CAC 40 VIX, which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 2.90% to 41.49.
Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.61% or 27.80 to $1703.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 7.25% or 1.44 to hit $18.43 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 2.77% or 0.77 to trade at $28.59 a barrel.
EUR/USD was up 0.30% to 1.0867, while EUR/GBP fell 0.03% to 0.8694.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.28% at 99.823.