France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 3.32%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the lost 3.32%, while the index declined 3.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were Total SA (PA: ), which rose 6.00% or 1.50 points to trade at 26.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Atos SE (PA: ) added 4.35% or 2.07 points to end at 49.71 and Orange SA (PA: ) was up 0.49% or 0.06 points to 11.19 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA: ), which fell 13.84% or 9.16 points to trade at 57.04 at the close. Airbus Group SE (PA: ) declined 13.77% or 8.78 points to end at 55.00 and EssilorLuxottica SA (PA: ) was down 10.39% or 11.46 points to 98.84.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Biomerieux SA (PA: ) which rose 13.70% to 94.60, Total SA (PA: ) which was up 6.00% to settle at 26.50 and Imerys SA (PA: ) which gained 4.85% to close at 22.90.

The worst performers were Safran SA (PA: ) which was down 13.84% to 57.04 in late trade, Airbus Group SE (PA: ) which lost 13.77% to settle at 55.00 and Arkema SA (PA: ) which was down 12.60% to 52.42 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 438 to 178 and 50 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 9.12% to 53.43.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 5.61% or 83.25 to $1567.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.53% or 0.12 to hit $22.51 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.33% or 0.36 to trade at $26.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.52% to 1.0750, while EUR/GBP rose 1.49% to 0.9304.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.42% at 103.065.