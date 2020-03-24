France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 3.32%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Foods & Drugs, Gas & Water and General Financial sectors led shares lower.
At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 lost 3.32%, while the SBF 120 index declined 3.57%.
The best performers of the session on the CAC 40 were Total SA (PA:TOTF), which rose 6.00% or 1.50 points to trade at 26.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Atos SE (PA:ATOS) added 4.35% or 2.07 points to end at 49.71 and Orange SA (PA:ORAN) was up 0.49% or 0.06 points to 11.19 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA:SAF), which fell 13.84% or 9.16 points to trade at 57.04 at the close. Airbus Group SE (PA:AIR) declined 13.77% or 8.78 points to end at 55.00 and EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:ESLX) was down 10.39% or 11.46 points to 98.84.
The top performers on the SBF 120 were Biomerieux SA (PA:BIOX) which rose 13.70% to 94.60, Total SA (PA:TOTF) which was up 6.00% to settle at 26.50 and Imerys SA (PA:IMTP) which gained 4.85% to close at 22.90.
The worst performers were Safran SA (PA:SAF) which was down 13.84% to 57.04 in late trade, Airbus Group SE (PA:AIR) which lost 13.77% to settle at 55.00 and Arkema SA (PA:AKE) which was down 12.60% to 52.42 at the close.
Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 438 to 178 and 50 ended unchanged.
The CAC 40 VIX, which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 9.12% to 53.43.
Gold Futures for April delivery was up 5.61% or 83.25 to $1567.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.53% or 0.12 to hit $22.51 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.33% or 0.36 to trade at $26.62 a barrel.
EUR/USD was up 0.52% to 1.0750, while EUR/GBP rose 1.49% to 0.9304.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.42% at 103.065.
