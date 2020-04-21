France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 3.77%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 3.77%, while the index fell 3.58%.

The best performers of the session on the were Peugeot SA (PA: ), which rose 0.26% or 0.03 points to trade at 11.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Sanofi SA (PA: ) fell 0.35% or 0.31 points to end at 88.09 and Sodexo SA (PA: ) was down 0.95% or 0.64 points to 66.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA: ), which fell 8.63% or 6.98 points to trade at 73.92 at the close. Vinci SA (PA: ) declined 7.65% or 5.80 points to end at 70.00 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS: ) was down 6.98% or 3.90 points to 51.96.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Genfit (PA: ) which rose 6.41% to 19.25, La Francaise Des Jeux Sa (PA: ) which was up 4.25% to settle at 25.50 and Biomerieux SA (PA: ) which gained 3.56% to close at 113.40.

The worst performers were SES (PA: ) which was down 16.96% to 5.56 in late trade, Safran SA (PA: ) which lost 8.63% to settle at 73.92 and Vinci SA (PA: ) which was down 7.65% to 70.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 444 to 139 and 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Biomerieux SA (PA: ) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.56% or 3.90 to 113.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was up 7.30% to 45.47.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.33% or 22.70 to $1688.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 40.77% or 8.33 to hit $12.10 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 24.25% or 6.20 to trade at $19.37 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.17% to 1.0843, while EUR/GBP rose 1.21% to 0.8838.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.36% at 100.422.