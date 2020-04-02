France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 4.30%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 4.30%, while the index lost 4.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vivendi SA (PA: ), which rose 2.07% or 0.41 points to trade at 19.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Total SA (PA: ) fell 0.54% or 0.19 points to end at 35.20 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA: ) was down 0.66% or 0.85 points to 128.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA: ), which fell 16.45% or 13.18 points to trade at 66.96 at the close. Airbus Group SE (PA: ) declined 12.03% or 7.14 points to end at 52.20 and Vinci SA (PA: ) was down 11.06% or 8.34 points to 67.06.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Ipsen SA (PA: ) which rose 6.72% to 50.35, Biomerieux SA (PA: ) which was up 5.65% to settle at 108.40 and Lagardere SCA (PA: ) which gained 5.22% to close at 12.10.

The worst performers were Safran SA (PA: ) which was down 16.45% to 66.96 in late trade, Natixis (PA: ) which lost 13.31% to settle at 2.57 and Coface (PA: ) which was down 12.31% to 5.13 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 403 to 180 and 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in Biomerieux SA (PA: ) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.65% or 5.80 to 108.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was up 3.91% to 44.80.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.02% or 0.35 to $1596.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.12% or 0.23 to hit $20.25 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 6.07% or 1.60 to trade at $24.75 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.94% to 1.0925, while EUR/GBP fell 0.74% to 0.8813.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.64% at 99.722.