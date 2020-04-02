France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 4.30%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Foods & Drugs, Gas & Water and General Financial sectors led shares lower.
At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 fell 4.30%, while the SBF 120 index lost 4.10%.
The best performers of the session on the CAC 40 were Vivendi SA (PA:VIV), which rose 2.07% or 0.41 points to trade at 19.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Total SA (PA:TOTF) fell 0.54% or 0.19 points to end at 35.20 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA:PERP) was down 0.66% or 0.85 points to 128.60 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA:SAF), which fell 16.45% or 13.18 points to trade at 66.96 at the close. Airbus Group SE (PA:AIR) declined 12.03% or 7.14 points to end at 52.20 and Vinci SA (PA:SGEF) was down 11.06% or 8.34 points to 67.06.
The top performers on the SBF 120 were Ipsen SA (PA:IPN) which rose 6.72% to 50.35, Biomerieux SA (PA:BIOX) which was up 5.65% to settle at 108.40 and Lagardere SCA (PA:LAGA) which gained 5.22% to close at 12.10.
The worst performers were Safran SA (PA:SAF) which was down 16.45% to 66.96 in late trade, Natixis (PA:CNAT) which lost 13.31% to settle at 2.57 and Coface (PA:COFA) which was down 12.31% to 5.13 at the close.
Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 403 to 180 and 68 ended unchanged.
Shares in Biomerieux SA (PA:BIOX) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.65% or 5.80 to 108.40.
The CAC 40 VIX, which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was up 3.91% to 44.80.
Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.02% or 0.35 to $1596.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.12% or 0.23 to hit $20.25 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 6.07% or 1.60 to trade at $24.75 a barrel.
EUR/USD was down 0.94% to 1.0925, while EUR/GBP fell 0.74% to 0.8813.
The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.64% at 99.722.