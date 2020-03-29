Frankfurt Frankfurter Sparkasse lowers the overdraft rate in the wake of the corona crisis. For existing customers, the borrowing rate will drop from April 1 to June 30 to 4.99 percent, as the bank announced on Friday. So far, the interest rate for standard accounts was 10.49 percent.

Despite the low interest rates in the euro zone, many financial institutions have had relatively high overdraft rates so far. These are incurred when customers overdraw their checking accounts.

The Sparkasse has 300,000 private checking accounts. According to Sparkasse, over 25,000 customers take advantage of the Sparkasse’s overdraft facility. CEO Robert Restani, who will retire in autumn, expects that due to the economic consequences of the corona virus, customers will increasingly have to access it. “That’ll be more,” he said.

Board member Harald Roos said they wanted to meet customers. For many customers, the liquidity requirement will now increase. “That affects a great many.” Frankfurter Sparkasse is one of the five largest savings banks in Germany.

The corona crisis hits most companies hard – and with it many workers. The Hamburg Institute for Financial Services (IFF) is already warning of growing over-indebtedness. If the account can be settled quickly, using the overdraft facility is no problem. If it takes longer, it quickly becomes expensive for customers – even with an overdraft rate of around five percent.

It is also questionable how much the delay in consumer credit brings. The Bundestag and Bundesrat have already decided that interest and principal payments for the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 can be suspended in consumer loan agreements concluded before March 15, 2020.

15,000 consultations regarding the corona crisis

Like other savings banks and banks, Frankfurter Sparkasse is faced with a rush for the special loan program of the state bank KfW. KfW assumes up to 90 percent of the risk in the loans that are issued through the company’s main banks. Restani said the first loans had been paid out. But next week it will really get going. The Sparkasse has already held talks with 15,000 customers about the consequences of the corona crisis.

The Sparkasse itself also sees great challenges ahead. “The first two months of 2020 were very successful operationally. We use this basis to tackle the tasks that lie ahead of us, ”said Restani.

Last year, Frankfurter Sparkasse, which belongs to Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba), earned 77 million euros before taxes, 14 percent less than in the previous year. One of the reasons for this was that the important interest surplus fell and costs rose. All financial institutions are struggling with negative interest rates in the euro zone. This has a negative impact on the margins in the lending business, and the return on secure own investments is falling.

Restani did not comment on the possible consequences of a merger between Helaba and the savings bank fund service provider Deka. It is likely that in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Sparkasse would be detached from Helaba.

In view of the corona crisis, however, the desired consolidation of the top public institutions is on hold. Sparkasse President Helmut Schleweis has in mind that all Landesbanken and Deka unite to form a central institute. The starting point should be a possible merger of Helaba and Deka. There are currently four large Landesbanken – in addition to Helaba, LBBW in Stuttgart, BayernLB in Munich and NordLB in Hanover.

