Free Games You Can Play Using Your Amazon Echo While You’re Stuck at Home Due to the Coronavirus Lockdown

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is forced to stay at home, mostly bored with really nothing to do but watch Netflix all day. Luckily, if you own an Amazon Echo device, there are a bunch of games you can play using this.

Whether you’re with your family or just simply alone at your home, these following games on Amazon Echo will surely help you kill the boredom. There are tons of game genres to choose from, such as fantasy games, escape rooms, puzzles or trivia. Whichever suits your preference.

To start playing, just simply ask Alexa to launch one of these free-to-download games that we will be providing for you!

ESCAPE THE ROOM

First up, we have the ‘Escape the Room’ game. In this, you find yourself locked in a room, confused, and unsure of how you got there. You have to solve a handful of puzzles around the room while interacting with objects in order for you to escape the room.

There are at least five different rooms you can escape from, this includes car, spaceship, garage, office, or jail cell, and difficulties vary as well.

SONG QUIZ

Are you familiar with your 80s or 90s songs? Whitney Houston? Van Halen? Michael Jackson? Or maybe you’re a 2000’s kid, and all you know are Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Lady Gaga songs. Not sure whether you’re familiar with any of what we just said? Put your music knowledge to the test in this Song Quiz by Amazon!

On Song Quiz, you need to guess the titles of your favorite songs from the last 60 years. Though this game is more fun when you go head to head with family and friends, or with music fans across your country.

TWENTY QUESTIONS

In this game, you are up against your Amazon Echo virtual assistant, Alexa. She will be trying to guess what you are trying to think of, may it be food, gadgets, or anything under the sun. Anser all her 20 questions and see if you can outsmart her.

MAGIC DOOR

In Magic Door, you will ask Alexa to “Open the Magic Door,” and you will be directly transported to a fictional fantasy world. If you have kids or younger siblings, this will a great and fun game to play while you’re all exploring the fantasy realm you have been transferred to.

This is much like the ‘Portkey’ in Harry Potter. Minus the boot and the weird transition.

WOULD YOU RATHER

Would you rather have nice teeth but have really bad breath? Would you rather have nice hair but no eyebrows? These are the type of questions you will be answering when you play this Amazon Echo game.

This would be a really fun game to play with people you want to know more about. May it be family members, friends or internet friends!

To know of more games, you can choose from, visit Amazon’s website for the entire list!

