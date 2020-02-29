From blue chips to penny stocks, the physics of the market has changed

By now it should be clear that the market we are in is currently not a normal one. It is a unique environment as the broad market rarely affects every corner of the stock universe, as has been the case this week due to concerns about the ongoing corona virus

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “I am saying this now, but the full scope of this finding just really hit me during the session on Thursday When I fell in the red right at the opening bell with only 3,000 shares of more than $ 7,000 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CodX) and lost another $ 9,000 in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: SUITABLE), again on only 3,000 shares. What was really painful was after they both left hers stop down and I had closed those positions, both stocks were up again, more than 150% in the case of CODX. “data-reactid =” 19 “> I’m saying that now, but the full scope of this knowledge really only hit me on Thursday’s session, in which I was right in the red with the opening bell with only 3,000 shares of more than $ 7,000 fell Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) and lost another $ 9,000 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT), again on only 3,000 shares. What was really painful was that after both ended their down stop and I closed those positions, both stocks were torn apart, more than 150% in the case of CODX.

I’ve been on the wrong side of trades like this before, but never to the extent that stocks are currently moving around 10%. Fortunately, I reduced my full stock size, otherwise I would be twice the size I am now.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “It was an ugly day, but the market shows it is in an unpredictable environment where normal physics may not always apply, which can be a double-edged sword, and even Find reliable penny stocks for trading will likely require a little more foresight than might be the case in typical circumstances. “data-reactid =” 21 “> It was an ugly day, but it shows that the market is in an unpredictable environment where normal physics may not always apply. Be a double-edged sword, and even finding reliable pennies Trading stocks may require a little more foresight than in typical circumstances.

Take my gap-and-go approach from Thursday, both APT and CODX were top-notch setups that saw a 40% to almost 100% increase in the premarket. However, since these two stocks operate in the healthcare sector and are therefore highly visible, there were simply too many premarket traders who sold outdoors and managed to refuel the stocks. I recognize this in retrospect, but at the moment I have tried to approach them as I would in any other market.

Of course, this may not be the only reason for the outdoor decline. Ultimately, the new market gravity means stocks can increasingly trade in unexpected ways. Had I waited after the Open, I might have been able to take advantage of the momentum that pushed APT and CODX up after I left my positions. That would have made a red day of $ 16,000 a green day of $ 4,000 or $ 5,000.

I think the insight from this experience is that broad market volatility and panic can offer traders unique risks and opportunities. The problem is that traders may need to exercise more patience and caution to get the most out of the opportunities they normally benefit from.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “See more from Benzinga“data-reactid =” 25 “>See more from Benzinga

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not offer investment advice. All rights reserved.“data-reactid =” 30 “>© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not offer investment advice. All rights reserved.