From (dollar)937 in Alaska to (dollar)262 in Florida, see how much you can get in food stamps in each state.

Food stamps are a lifeline for families who are struggling to put food on the table.

In October 2021, the temporary 15 percent increase in stamps included in the (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Act became a permanent boost.

Stamps, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are used to assist low-income Americans in purchasing food.

The funds are placed on an EBT card, which recipients can use at participating grocery stores.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides assistance to 42 million people in the United States.

While the Covid pandemic continues across the country, more than 35 states have extended emergency SNAP benefits in January.

The emergency assistance funds will be distributed to households who receive close to or the maximum benefit amount.

Even if a family of four receives the maximum benefit amount of (dollar)835, they will receive an additional (dollar)95 in emergency funds.

The USDA announced in April 2021 that an additional (dollar)1 billion per month had been allocated to the SNAP program, prompting the emergency distribution of funds.

The amount of benefits you receive is determined by your state.

According to AScom, the following are the average monthly amounts distributed.

Your local SNAP program and social services agency can be found on the internet.

