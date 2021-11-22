From food to travel, here are some ways to cut costs this Thanksgiving.

From food to travel, here are some ways to save money this Thanksgiving.

With Thanksgiving only a few days away, people are scrambling to figure out how to stretch their dollars in the face of rising prices.

Expect to pay more for everything from groceries to gas, but if you do your research, you might be able to save some money.

Inflation and supply chain problems are still a reality that affects everyone’s bottom line.

There are Black Friday deals to be had, but if you’re hosting Thanksgiving, you’ll have to dig a little deeper to save money.

Expect to pay more if you plan to travel as part of your itinerary, depending on when and how you travel.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Thanksgiving holiday travel volume is expected to be higher this year, with 53.4 million travelers, up 13% from 2020 and within 5% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

It will be more difficult to find prices or even supply if you haven’t started grocery shopping or making reservations.

We look at how Thanksgiving 2021 will affect your wallet – and how you can save money.

There will be more food to fill your dinner table.

The price of a 16-pound turkey has increased by 24%, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The price of a dozen dinner rolls has increased by 15%.

You’ll spend 20% more on two frozen pie crusts.

If you think cooking at home will save you money, consider that the cost of ingredients has increased by 12%.

Using credit cards with cash back for groceries or collecting rewards for using your card, which can be used for future travel, are two ways to save money in this area.

If you’re having financial difficulties, you might be able to get food for free.

According to AAA, air travel is expected to fully recover.

This Thanksgiving holiday, approximately 4.2 million people are expected to fly.

Air travel is expected to increase after falling nearly 20% in 2020.

The 4.2 million people who took to the skies last year was the most in a single year.

If you haven’t bought your ticket yet, you might have to travel on Thanksgiving Day if you can find a good deal.

It’s a good idea to compare prices on the airline’s website as well as other travel sites such as Expedia and Booking.com.

According to Amtrak, this is the busiest week for train travel all year.

For reservations made by January 4, 2022, it will also waive all change fees.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, will be the busiest travel days.

Although train travel, as well as bus and cruise travel, is up this year, AAA reports that it is still 31% lower than in 2019.

It’s always best to make reservations ahead of time, but if you’re…

