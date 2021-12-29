From not joining a gym to watching more TV, here’s how to make the most of your money in 2022.

From skipping the gym to watching more TV in 2022, here’s how to make the most of your money.
For many people, the coming year will be a financial challenge, but if you plan ahead, you can do a lot to keep your bank account healthy.
Expert advice is provided below.
Both savers and spenders are being urged to plan ahead to avoid being caught off guard by rising inflation and interest rates in the coming year.
Have a ‘why’ for everything you do.
Having more money without a clear end goal – or “why” – can make it difficult to keep any resolutions.
“Setting clear goals should help you to make the most of your money and establish good financial habits,” says Emma Watson, head of financial planning at Rathbone Investment Management.
Don’t be afraid to go for broke.
“Decide what big-ticket items you want at the beginning of the year and ditch the rest,” says Anthony Morrow, founder of digital financial advice service OpenMoney.
We all have items in mind that we will use, whether it is a new washing machine or a winter coat.
It’s just that ‘little’ items end up in our baskets all too often, so pick one thing you need and stick with it.”
Don’t join a gym, either.
Regular gym-goers are used to fighting it out for the treadmill and free weights in January, only to have the gym all to themselves by February.
If you want to get in shape in January, make it as cost-free as possible.
Parkrun.org.uk is a good place to start, or you can participate in a challenge like Cancer Research’s Race for Life.
Consider joining a gym once you’ve established a habit.
Make a list of everything you owe.
“Make a list of everything you owe and have a plan,” says Jay Jaramis, head of employment wellness at HR software firm Employment Hero.
It’s critical to start from scratch when it comes to your finances.”
Nothing new should be purchased.
A “buy nothing new” resolution has environmental as well as financial benefits, according to Faith Archer, a money blogger at Much More With Less.
“Aim to shop first from your own cupboards, rediscovering and reusing items you already own.”
Otherwise, look for items that have been donated secondhand.
UK news summary from Infosurhoy
How to make the most of your money in 2022, from not joining a gym to watching more TV
‘Living off-grid helped us clear £12k credit card debt’
Laura Greenland, pictured, is 32 and lives with her husband Karl, 33 in a campervan in Cornwall. She says: “Up until the start of 2020, my husband and I both had very normal, stable jobs in the travel and leisure sectors. Or so it seemed – until Covid came along.
Although it was a scary time, it was also the catalyst we needed to make a change. We’d been carrying around £12,000 in credit card debt, we had cars on finance to the tune of several thousand, and were completely stuck in the rental trap. No savings and what felt like no way out.
“The pandemic forced us to pause in many ways. We had to sit down and figure what our next move would be if we lost one, or both, of our jobs. Redundancy for me came in June 2020 and thankfully, I’d been freelancing for a few clients prior to losing my job.
“With a tiny bit of momentum behind me, I launched my business in the middle of a global phenomenon. I gave myself six months to match my old salary and against all odds, I made it.
“Around the same time, we decided to do something else drastic. We took out a personal loan of £15,000 and bought a campervan. Everyone thought we were mad but we’d run the numbers. Two years of living off-grid, albeit with a rather large German Shepherd called Bear along for the ride, we were sure we could clear our debt and even make a bit of money on the camper.
“After a shed load of grit, determination and hard work, the business is thriving and turned over £65,000 in its second year. I work as a marketing and brand strategist, and my business is called Ebb, Flow & Grow.
“My husband was able to quit his job in December last year and is now retraining as an electrician. Not only are our debts and personal loan completely clear, but we have savings for the first time ever.
“We’re looking into where to invest our money as we continue working towards future property development projects – our next big goal as a couple.”