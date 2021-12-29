From not joining a gym to watching more TV, here’s how to make the most of your money in 2022.

From skipping the gym to watching more TV in 2022, here’s how to make the most of your money.

For many people, the coming year will be a financial challenge, but if you plan ahead, you can do a lot to keep your bank account healthy.

Expert advice is provided below.

Both savers and spenders are being urged to plan ahead to avoid being caught off guard by rising inflation and interest rates in the coming year.

Have a ‘why’ for everything you do.

Having more money without a clear end goal – or “why” – can make it difficult to keep any resolutions.

“Setting clear goals should help you to make the most of your money and establish good financial habits,” says Emma Watson, head of financial planning at Rathbone Investment Management.

Don’t be afraid to go for broke.

“Decide what big-ticket items you want at the beginning of the year and ditch the rest,” says Anthony Morrow, founder of digital financial advice service OpenMoney.

We all have items in mind that we will use, whether it is a new washing machine or a winter coat.

It’s just that ‘little’ items end up in our baskets all too often, so pick one thing you need and stick with it.”

Don’t join a gym, either.

Regular gym-goers are used to fighting it out for the treadmill and free weights in January, only to have the gym all to themselves by February.

If you want to get in shape in January, make it as cost-free as possible.

Parkrun.org.uk is a good place to start, or you can participate in a challenge like Cancer Research’s Race for Life.

Consider joining a gym once you’ve established a habit.

Make a list of everything you owe.

“Make a list of everything you owe and have a plan,” says Jay Jaramis, head of employment wellness at HR software firm Employment Hero.

It’s critical to start from scratch when it comes to your finances.”

Nothing new should be purchased.

A “buy nothing new” resolution has environmental as well as financial benefits, according to Faith Archer, a money blogger at Much More With Less.

“Aim to shop first from your own cupboards, rediscovering and reusing items you already own.”

Otherwise, look for items that have been donated secondhand.

