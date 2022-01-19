From property tax relief to special discounts, here are five ways seniors can boost their retirement savings.

SENIOR CITIZENS WITH A FIXED INCOME are finding it difficult to make ends meet solely on Social Security.

Despite a 5.9% increase in monthly benefits due to the cost-of-living adjustment, seniors are finding creative ways to stretch their money.

According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly Social Security benefit check in 2022 will be (dollar)1,657.

If you still have a mortgage, want to travel, or just need money for day-to-day expenses like eating out or grocery shopping, it’s critical to figure out where you can get some extra cash.

Special discounts are available and should be taken advantage of.

There is a property-tax benefit for seniors in every state.

For example, in New Jersey, homeowners 65 and older can deduct up to (dollar)250 from their property taxes each year.

Some states have property tax freezes in place for seniors, while others have limits on how much they can rise.

In addition, depending on your state, the “homestead exemption” for seniors may be increased.

Senior citizens 65 and older in Colorado can deduct up to half of the first (dollar)200,000 in value of their home.

It’s best to find out what deductions are available in your state.

It’s a good idea to inquire about senior discounts at your favorite restaurant or other establishment.

Many restaurants have something to offer.

It is conditional on the location.

Here are some of the available discounts:

Check with retailers as well.

At participating locations, Ace Hardware offers a 10% senior discount.

Lowe’s offers a military and veteran discount.

Even movie theaters, such as AMC, provide senior discounts on a daily basis; you must select senior discounts when checking out online.

Senior discounts are available from many of the major carriers.

ATandamp;T: If you’re 55 or older, you can get one line for (dollar)60 a month or two lines for (dollar)80 a month with ATandamp;T.

In the US, Canada, and Mexico, it includes unlimited talk, text, and data.

Plus, there’s no extra charge for 5G access.

Sprint: For (dollar)70 a month, you can get two lines of unlimited service if you’re 55 or older.

T-Mobile: If you’re 55 or older, you can get two lines with autopay for (dollar)55 per month.

Customers 55 and older can get two lines for (dollar)80 a month with an unlimited talk and text plan from Verizon Wireless.

Senior citizens receive special discounts at supermarkets.

This comes at a good time, as inflation is at an all-time high.

Senior discounts are available at a variety of grocery stores.

Pay attention and save because most of them are tied to a special day.

Here are some examples of savings:

Kroger: Some locations offer a 5% discount to seniors 55 and older…

