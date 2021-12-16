From supporting ethical brands to purchasing a locally grown tree, here’s how you can have a sustainable and affordable Christmas.

From supporting ethical brands to buying a locally grown tree, here’s how to have a sustainable and affordable Christmas.

Emilie Bellet writes that you can have fun while being kind to your wallet and the environment.

It’s the season to celebrate… but can we do so without breaking the bank or harming the environment? According to a 2019 YouGov survey, the average Briton spends up to £1,116 on Christmas, with £381.60 spent solely on gifts.

The mere thought of doing Christmas in a different way can cause a lot of stress.

But don’t be alarmed.

We can still enjoy the beloved season while also being kind to our wallets and the environment.

Here are a few ideas to consider, and I’m confident you’ll have a more affordable and environmentally friendly Christmas this year.

Making someone you care about happy is a wonderful feeling, so it’s no surprise that buying gifts can become addictive for many of us.

When giving leads to spending more than you can afford, however, you are more likely to feel regret, which negates the benefits of giving.

While I am not suggesting that you stop giving gifts altogether, think about other ways to express your gratitude to your loved ones.

This could include anything from planning an experience with them, such as a weekend trip, to cooking a meal for them, or simply giving them a call.

More valuable than material possessions is your presence and time.

The month of December is a whirlwind of activity.

With all of the Christmas parties, secret Santas, and travel plans, it’s easy to procrastinate on Christmas gift shopping.

According to a recent Finder survey, 78.2% of British adults have indulged in impulsive online shopping, with each person spending an average of £32.69 per transaction.

To avoid overspending, make a list of the relatives and friends for whom you will be purchasing gifts and set aside a specific amount for each.

If you’re having financial difficulties this holiday season, talk to your loved ones about foregoing gifts.

Unethical supply chains, labor exploitation, polluting factories, as well as waste and carbon emissions, can all be found in the retail industry.

Fortunately, a growing number of ethical brands are appearing on the market; for ideas, visit the Ethical Consumer website (ethicalconsumer.org).

You can rest assured that you’re supporting ethical brands.

