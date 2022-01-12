From TODAY, a Social Security COLA increase worth up to (dollar)230 will be deposited into your account – see how much more you’ll get.

From TODAY, a Social Security COLA increase worth up to (dollar)230 will be deposited into your account – find out how much more you’ll get.

Senior citizens and Social Security recipients will see an increase in their monthly payments beginning today.

The Social Security Administration’s 5.9% increase reflects the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is used to offset the rate of inflation.

The money, however, may not be enough, as the Labor Department announced today that inflation increased by 7% in the year to December.

This is the fastest growth rate in nearly 40 years, and the highest since 1982.

Both Social Security recipients and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will be affected by this COLA increase.

In 2022, the average monthly retirement benefit will rise by (dollar)92.

This brings the total monthly cost to around (dollar)1,657.

In the new year, the average monthly check for a retired couple receiving benefits will rise from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

You would have needed to receive at least (dollar)3,895 per month in 2021 for a 5.9% increase to result in an extra (dollar)230 per month in benefits.

For someone retiring at the age of 70 in 2021, this is the maximum benefit.

The exact amount depends on your work history and the age at which you first apply for assistance.

To estimate how much you’ll get if you don’t get the average, simply add 5.9% to your current monthly check.

In December 2021, Social Security claimants received notice of their new benefit amount via mail.

Most Social Security recipients will be able to access their COLA notice via the internet.

The 2022 COLA is the highest since 1982.

In January, more than 64 million Americans who receive Social Security are expected to receive larger checks.

From December, about 8 million SSI recipients received an increase.

Benefits for Social Security recipients beginning in January 2022 will see an increase.

The timing of the payments is determined by your birthday.

If your birthday falls between January 1 and October 10, your money will be deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th of the month, your money will be deposited on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your money will be deposited on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The following is the payment schedule for January 2022:

The amount of Social Security benefits you receive will vary depending on your situation, but some groups will receive more money per month than others.

In 2021, a widowed mother of two children, for example, will receive (dollar)3,009 per month.

She will now receive (dollar)3,187 in 2022 after the cost-of-living adjustment.

Someone who has lost their spouse and lives alone with no dependent children will receive a (dollar)1,553 monthly check….

